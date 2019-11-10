International Development News
Development News Edition

Macroeconomic data, earnings likely to steer stock market

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 15:09 IST
Macroeconomic data, earnings likely to steer stock market
Image Credit: pexels.com

Key macroeconomic numbers are likely to drive the stock in a holiday-shortened week ahead as quarterly earnings season is almost coming to an end and the Ayodhya verdict unlikely to have any major impact on overall investor sentiments, according to analysts. Equity markets will be closed on Tuesday for "Gurunanak Jayanti".

Industrial production data on Monday, inflation rate on Tuesday and WPI inflation on Thursday would be keenly watched by market participants amid economic slowdown concerns. Coal India Ltd, Hindalco Industries and NMDC are among the major companies set to announce their earnings this week.

Santosh Meena, the Senior Analyst at TradingBells, said Ayodhya verdict would not have any impact on the equity market until any social unrest arises in the country. "It could have a sentimental positive impact for incumbent BJP government. Otherwise, it won't have any major impact on the political front as well.

"Market is in bullish momentum where this momentum will continue," Meena added. In one of the most important and much-awaited judgments in India's history, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to over a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be built at a "prominent site", allotted either by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government, and trust should be set up within three months to build the temple at the site that, many Hindus believe, Lord Ram was born. "Equity markets which are trading near all-time highs will be facing two important data this week which can act as a catalyst for an upside breakout or further pressure," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO of Epic Research said.

Developments related to US-China trade negotiations will also be tracked by investors, analysts said. Besides, the trend in rupee-dollar, crude oil and investment pattern by overseas investors will also be crucial for markets, they added.

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 330 points on Friday after Moody's Investors Service cut the country's credit rating outlook to negative. During the last week, the Sensex advanced 158.58 points or 0.39 percent.

"While the lowering of rating outlook is negative, we believe that the government has been trying to stimulate growth... Government has taken various measures including one of the boldest reforms in the form of the corporate tax cut," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd, said. He noted that these measures would take time to work on the ground and that the near term concern is on the fiscal front, with lower tax incomes and higher spending leading to a ballooning deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

Traffic advisory for Guru Nanak birth anniversary prog on Monday

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday which fall on the route of Nagar Kirtan procession as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. The Nagar...

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday warned against undermining the transatlantic NATO security alliance, in Berlins strongest response to date to French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about the organization. Macron tol...

UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis - BBC

British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Partys spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019