Guj govt gives nod for CNG port terminal at Bhavnagar

  PTI
  • |
  Ahmedabad
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-11-2019 17:43 IST
The Gujarat government on Sunday gave its approval for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal in Bhavnagar with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official said. A state government release said the facility, approval for which was given by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani, would be the world's first CNG port terminal.

It will be developed jointly by UK-headquartered Foresight Group and Mumbai-based Padmanabh Mafatlal Group, the release added. The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) had signed an MoU with Foresight Group to set up this port terminal at Bhavnagar in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January this year, said the release.

Apart from the CNG terminal, the investors would also develop a Ro-Ro terminal, liquid cargo terminal and container terminal at Bhavnagar port with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,900 crore, said the release. The proposed CNG port terminal will have a capacity to handle 1.5 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA).

The GMB manages the existing port at Bhavnagar, having a capacity to handle three MMTPA cargo, and the new terminals would take the overall capacity to nine MMTPA, the release said. While the consortium would invest Rs 1,300 crore in the first phase, Rs 600 crore will be invested in the second phase.

To develop CNG and other terminals on the north side of the existing port would require major modifications in the existing infrastructure, including dredging in water channel of port basin, construction of two lock gates and off-shore infrastructure for CNG transportation, the release said..

