Indian economy currently facing challenges, says Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled a book on global finance, and said it suggests solution for challenges that the world and Indian economy is currently facing. Launching the book titled 'The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cure', she said it will help "understand the current economic situation facing both the world and Indian economy".

The book is co-authored by V Anantha Nageswaran and Gulzar Natarajan. Nageswaran is dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University. Natarajan is senior managing director at Global Innovation Fund. "As a textbook, I am sure it will become very popular and more importantly, this will be a book that is very relevant to those of us, sitting on the policy making table. Secondly, its relevance and the timing of the launch of the book in India. We are currently facing a challenging time," the minister said.

She said it has come at a time when questions are being asked about the nature of the slowdown, which is affecting the global economy and bogging it down and indeed questioning if India is actually in a slowdown. "...the book examines the rise of financialisation globally. I really commend the prescriptive and descriptive narrative that supports the topic of financialisation and the solutions that have been prescribed for situations that the world and Indian economy is currently facing," Sitharaman said.

India's economic growth slumped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter ended June this fiscal due to slower consumer demand and private investment amid deteriorating global environment. This has prompted many global agencies to cut India's GDP growth by various degrees for 2019-20.

The RBI, in October monetary policy review, had cut sharply its economic growth projection for the country for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, expressing hope it will recover in the second half of 2019-20. The government has recently announced a slew of measures, including cut in corporate tax rate, capital infusion into public sector banks, setting up a Rs 25,000 crore fund to boost realty sector, among others, to boost the economy.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...

BJP declines to form govt in Maha; Sena says will install our

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened on Sunday with the BJP announcing that it would not form government in view of ally Shiv Senas stand to not join them, a move that puts onus on the Uddhav Thackeray- led party to muster requisite...

EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?

Bolivias President Evo Morales, Latin Americas longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.On Sunday, the ...

Take prompt action on SC's Ayodhya verdict, build temple as per Sompura's design: VHP to govt

The VHP on Sunday said the Centre should take swift action on the Supreme Court judgment paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the structure be built as per the design prepared by architect Chandrakant Sompura on its reque...
