International Development News
Development News Edition

Spark reveals new Unplan Metro wireless broadband plan

Some wireless broadband customers in the Auckland region can now access a massive 600GB of data per month on the new Unplan Metro wireless broadband plan.

Spark reveals new Unplan Metro wireless broadband plan
Existing eligible Spark Wireless Broadband customers based in the coverage area will be upgraded to ‘Unplan Metro’ with their current data caps automatically increased to 600GB at no extra cost. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spark has revealed its latest wireless broadband offering – Unplan Metro – which offers selected Auckland customers the largest ever data allowance available on wireless broadband in New Zealand to date.

Some wireless broadband customers in the Auckland region can now access a massive 600GB of data per month on the new Unplan Metro wireless broadband plan. Available today, Unplan Metro offers customers tiered pricing options based on the data they consume, starting at just $65 for a base data usage of 0-60GB, $75 for 60 – 120GB of data and capped at $85 for 120GB – 600GB of data.

This new plan will make wireless broadband a great option for customers who want a new generation broadband option but still need plentiful supplies of data. Wireless broadband runs over Spark's 4G mobile network. Once customers receive their modems, they simply have to plug it in and they are ready to go.

Mark Beder, Technology Director at Spark New Zealand says, "While we originally developed wireless broadband as a great option for low to medium data customers, over the last few years we have been extensively upgrading our existing network, including adding new mobile sites to meet our wireless broadband customers' capacity requirements.

"We're really pleased to be in a position to offer a 600GB plan to eligible customers in Auckland. This means that those who were previously considered high users due to their love of streaming may now be able to move to the wireless broadband.

"Customers with higher capped plans tend to use their data for more data-intensive activities such as streaming, that need to be supported by greater data capacity. The stronger the mobile signal is on a property, the better Spark can support that kind of usage, so we're initially making this an option for customers in the Auckland region only, whose homes and businesses have great coverage, where we're confident we can offer a great experience."

Existing eligible Spark Wireless Broadband customers based in the coverage area will be upgraded to 'Unplan Metro' with their current data caps automatically increased to 600GB at no extra cost.

Launching Unplan Metro is another step in Spark's 'Upgrade New Zealand' plan, which aims to move customers onto newer broadband technologies like fiber and wireless broadband, by 2020.

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cavaliers post wire-to-wire victory over Knicks

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a wire-to-wire 108-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday to win their 11th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers led by double digits...

On Singles' Day, green groups warn of China's surge in packaging waste

Accumulated waste from Chinas e-commerce and express delivery sectors stands to more than quadruple by 2025 unless action is taken to rein it in, green groups said on Monday, as an online shopping spree known as Singles Day broke new sales ...

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the ...

Cardinal Pell's appeal decision set for Wednesday

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell will learn Wednesday whether Australias High Court will hear an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions, the last possible avenue to clear his name. Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, is serving...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019