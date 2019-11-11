International Development News
Development News Edition

Wheat sowing down 37 pc so far; oilseeds up

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:21 IST
Wheat sowing down 37 pc so far; oilseeds up
Image Credit: Flickr

Wheat planting remained lower by 37 percent at 9.69 lakh hectare till last week of the ongoing rabi (winter) season of the 2019-20 crop year, but the acreage under oilseeds was higher during the period, according to the agriculture ministry's latest data. Sowing of wheat and other rabi crops begins from October while harvesting from April onwards. Wheat is the main rabi crop.

According to the latest data released by the ministry, farmers have planted wheat in an area of 9.69 lakh hectare till the last week of this season, compared with 15.35 lakh hectare a year ago. Wheat acreage was lagging at 74,000 hectares in Madhya Pradesh till the last week of this season when compared with 6 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In Punjab, farmers planted wheat in 4.20 lakh hectare as against 4.68 lakh hectare a year ago, while that in Haryana in 1.16 lakh hectare as against 1.19 lakh hectare in the said period. Wheat planting, however, in Uttar Pradesh was covered in more area at 1.73 lakh hectare till last week of this season as against 94,000 hectares a year ago, the data showed.

The lower wheat acreage, farm experts said, was due to late harvesting of 2019 Kharif crops that have delayed sowing in some states, especially Madhya Pradesh. The curbs on stubble burning have also delayed land preparation. Among other rabi crops, area sown to pulses also remained lower at 27.85 lakh hectare till last week of this rabi season, as against 39.93 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Coarse cereals were also planted in the lesser area at 12.39 lakh hectare as against 13.54 lakh hectare in the said period. However, the planting of oilseeds was undertaken in more area at 41.24 lakh hectare till last week of this rabi season as against 39.65 lakh hectare a year ago.

Rice planting area remained similar to the previous year's level of 5.77 lakh hectare in the said period. Total acreage under all rabi crops was down by 15 percent at 95.35 lakh hectare till last week of this season, as against 112.24 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

An agriculture ministry official said the prospects of rabi sowing look bright because of better soil moisture on account of good monsoon and reservoirs are also full. "Water levels in as many as 97 reservoirs are more than 80 percent. This will ensure we have an excellent rabi crop this year," the official said.

He also noted that rabi crops are mostly grown in irrigated areas. The acreage of maize and mustard seed is expected to be higher in the rabi season. The agriculture ministry has set the production target for foodgrains at a record 291.1 million tonne for 2019-20 crop year (July-June), comprising 147.9 million tonnes in Kharif (summer) season and 143.2 million tonnes during rabi (winter) season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 cr in tech startups

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem. The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology an...

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi

The Shiv Sena on Monday was racing against time to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra, with the Congress and the NCP mulling extending their support to the right-wing party. Amid a flurry of meetings in the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019