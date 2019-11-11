International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling firms to $1.28 ahead of GDP data; short positions extend decline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:55 IST
Sterling firms to $1.28 ahead of GDP data; short positions extend decline
Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound rose 0.2% against a weakened dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of UK data, including GDP figures which are expected to show economic activity rebounded in the third quarter of 2019.

UK September Gross Domestic Product (GDP), manufacturing production, industrial output, and goods trade balance data are all due at 9.30 GMT. All three are expected to be weak but not move the pound significantly. Analysts said Moody's decision on Friday to lower the outlook on Britain's Aa2 rating to negative from stable did not move the currency as it provided no additional insight. The move means there's a one-in-three chance the rating will be cut in the next 18 months to two years [nL2N27O1Y7.

Versus the dollar, the pound was up 0.2% at $1.2806, down over a cent from the previous Monday's open. Sterling strengthened around 0.13% against the euro, trading at 86.11 pence. "As we saw last week, the Bank of England raised their forecasts for growth in Q3 - they think that activity rebounded more than initially expected," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

"The market is looking for confirmation of that in the data today," he added. Data on Monday showed British employers' hiring plans have risen from an 18-month low, an unusually upbeat sign for the labor market.

The pound may also have been boosted by reports over the weekend that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is considering withdrawing some candidates to make it easier for the Conservative party to secure a majority in next month's general election. This offered some support for the pound, MUFG's Hardman said, as it would clear the way for the Conservatives to pass their Brexit withdrawal deal.

Weekly futures data showed that positions betting against the pound versus the dollar fell in the week to Nov. 5 to $2.338 billion, a 5-1/2 month low, according to CFTC weekly futures data on Refinitiv. The net-short position means that the pound has more potential to appreciate good news than depreciate on bad news.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month maturities - expiring just before the Dec. 12 election - fell slightly, but were still up from the three-month lows hit last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

As Trump fumes, public impeachment hearings set to grab spotlight

This week will mark a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as the Democratic-led impeachment probe goes public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.Beginning on Wednesda...

UPDATE 9-'Pam! Pam! Pam!'- Shooting of protester marks step up in Hong Kong violence

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as the territory spiralled into violence, prompting a warning from a Chinese editor that the mainland Peoples Liberation Army could step in at any ...

Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019