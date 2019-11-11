CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It was an occasion to applaud and felicitate Bengaluru's biggest achievers, admirable entrepreneurs and top-notch businessmen.

Established in 2003, CentriX Projects has over 135 employees and two decades of experience in office and commercial fit-out. Over the years, the brand has successfully delivered over 130+ projects and worked with several prestigious clients including Deloitte, Tata Advance Systems Limited, ICICI Bank, Agility Logistics, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, JPMC, Qualcomm, Verizon, Titan and more. The thoughtfully designed spaces span across contemporary, futuristic, corporate and neo classic themes. CentriX Projects aims to seamlessly blend creativity and cutting edge technology in workspaces. The company is committed to creating avant-garde offices that reflect the values and culture of the organization. The well qualified and efficient team goes all out to deliver an end product that satisfies the client in every way. They accomplish this by staying abreast of the latest international trends and constantly enhancing their skills.

The company boasts of a state of the art in-house manufacturing facility, equipped with Italian and German machinery that undertakes around 70 per cent of the fabrication, to ensure complete quality control and adherence to timelines. Having unparalleled access to resources and products, CentriX Projects create interiors that is executed with precision and perfection and meets every requirement of the client. The CentriX Projects team strives to exceed expectations at every stage of the business, through signing the contract, pre-planning, procurement, construction and aftercare service. The process-driven firm ensures complete transparency through their app which allows clients to check on the status of the project every day. CentriX Projects is committed to maximising space and efficiency through several innovations, to make offices smarter and better. Centrix is truly the answer for high-end interior services and turnkey solutions.

"It is truly an honour to receive appreciation from The Times Group, which is India's leading publication. Centrix has indeed come a long way in its success journey, thanks to out-of-the-box thinking, innovative ideas and untiring efforts, aimed at exceeding customer expectations. This award brings with it an increased responsibility to do better, as we expand into newer geographies and established a firm presence across the country," said Ashish Abraham, Managing Director, CentriX Projects. "Through our journey, we have made dream workspaces come to life, by striking the right balance between functionality and aesthetics. We have been committed to fresh ideas and creative thinking and we take pride in innovating with something new, every time we design a new space. This recognition gives us tremendous satisfaction and motivates us to continue doing better," said Prajwal MN, Design Director, CentriX Projects.

