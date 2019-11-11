Himalaya Drug Company launches Quista kidz, nutritional

The Himalaya Drug Company, a leading homegrown wellness brand, has announced the launch of Quista kidz, a nutritional supplement it said was formulated for children aged between three and ten years. It is fortified with 100 per cent milk protein, minerals and vitamins, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The formulation is a blend of 100 per cent milk protein, ginger, and inulin, a prebiotic fibre that improves gut health. It also includes colostrum, 'Tulasi', and vitamins like A, C, and E, and Folic acid, Vitamin B12, Iron, Iodine, along with almond and 'Mandukaparni', it was stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)