International Development News
Development News Edition

Mobile phone sales set to contract by 2.4% this year: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:27 IST
Mobile phone sales set to contract by 2.4% this year: Report

Mobile phone users have been "sitting on the sidelines" this so far year, which will lead to a 2.4 percent contraction in spend on the devices to USD 33.379 billion, says a report. Users are postponing their purchase plans, and the devices category under the overall IT sales will grow 6.3 percent to USD 35.468 billion in 2020, global analyst firm Gartner said on Monday.

The negative forecast comes amid the deepening economic slowdown, driven by a drop in private consumption, and nobody is seeing any tangible improvements in the near- term. While Q1 growth hit a six-year-low at 5 percent, Q2 is expected to print in even lower. However, according to a recent report, led by mobile phones, there was heavy jump in e-commerce sales during the just concluded festival season.

"Next year will be a rebound year for the country's IT spending as consumers return to purchasing mobile phones after sitting on the sidelines in 2019," the report said, adding the overall IT spend growth is slated to clip at 6.6 percent in 2020, from 2 percent in 2019. The country will close 2019 with an IT spend of USD 88.476 billion, up 2 percent over 2018. But 2020 seems to be better, clipping at 6.6 percent at USD 94.326 billion in 2020, the report said.

The fastest growing segment will be software at 15.2 percent at USD7.354 billion, followed by IT services, at 13.4 per cent to USD 17.897 billion, it said. Growth in spends on communication services will come in at 2 percent to USD 29.788 billion in 2020, as against a marginal decline in 2019, it said, adding data centre systems spends growth will be flat at 2.5 percent at USD 2.819 billion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organization that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the Mayday Rescue group, ...

Thembi Siweya to engage with Colesburg community to raise media awareness

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya will on Tuesday engage with the community of Colesburg in the Northern Cape to create awareness of the importance of access to the media by historically disadvantaged communities.The engagemen...

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

Chinas Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future of the troubled stee...

Panic in UP village after inverter battery explodes inside mosque

An inverter battery exploded in a village mosque in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Monday creating panic in the area, police said. The incident took place in Bairagi village under Turkpatti Police Station area of Padrauna township of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019