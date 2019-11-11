NAN'AN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/--On October 8, the 20th China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Expo and Stone Design Week (referred to as "Stone Expo") opened in Nan'an City, Quanzhou, Fujian Province. As a grand event for international stone, the Expo attracted more than 100,000 visitors from countries and regions in the Belt and Road, including India, Iran, Turkey, Brazil, Italy, Uzbekistan, Serbia.

With the theme of "Green, Creative and Inclusive," this year's Expo has 11 exhibition areas, with 28,661 booths covering a display area of 911,000 square meters. It is not only the most significant international Stone Expo exhibition with the largest number of booths and the most significant scale of exhibitions in China, but also has been upgraded to an influential "international brand economy belt."

"I have been attending the exhibition in Nan'an for many years," Ali, the head of the milestone, a Turkish stone exhibitor, said with a smile that the Chinese market is essential for the milestone and that Nan'an is the key to open the door of the Chinese brand market.

As one of the largest stone production and trading centers in the world, Nan'an currently has more than 1,300 stone enterprises, with an annual output of about 200 million square meters of stone plates. In 2018, the output value exceeded 51.2 billion Yuan. A stone output and market share of nearly 60% and 70% in China, respectively, and the stone trade is covering more than 130 countries and regions.

There are not a few "old friends" who travel to Turkey and Nan'an as much as Ali. In the eyes of many international exhibitors, Nan'an "Stone Expo" has been upgraded from a prime trading platform to a window that shows the brand economy. "We set up an office in Nan'an five years ago to formally build a brand cooperation alliance," Ali said that milestone nearly 60% of the stone entered the Chinese brand market through Nan'an.

Cihangir, the head of HP MARBLE, a Turkish stone exhibitor, is not only an "old friend" but also a "new friend" of Nan'an. As a trader, he has been to Nan'an many times, but as a brand exhibitor, this is his first appearance at the "Stone Expo." "I hope that through this exhibition, we can find more Chinese agents, and open new markets in China through Nan'an."

Satheesh, the vice president of the Indian Stone Association, who organized Indian stone enterprises to participate in the "Stone Expo" for the first time, said that India, as the world's largest producer of stone raw materials, has abundant stone resources and a variety of building stones. Most of the Indian stone quality is excellent and can reach the world's higher standards. As an important strategic partner of the Indian Stone Association, Nan'an is the most extensive stone trading base in the world. It is one of India's major stone export destinations and great import sources. "We have many places where we can complement each other and cooperate. Therefore, we hope that through this exhibition, we can communicate with each other and develop with our colleagues in the industry." Satheesh believes that through the "Stone Expo," India can better connect with the Chinese market and create a stone economic belt between the two countries.

Meng Xiaowei, the head of ARCOSTONES, who has traveled between Nan'an and Brazil for seven years by exporting Chinese artificial stone and bringing Brazilian specific luxury stone plates into China, is "ambitious": "From exporting stone to importing luxury stones, one is to see the potential of luxury stones in the middle of the Chinese market. Second, we hope that with the help of the exhibition, we can improve brand awareness and work with more designers to bring the charm of stones to more life applications."

Wang Chunjin, Secretary of Nan'an Municipal Committee of CPC, said at the opening ceremony that Nan'an stone industry is striding towards the high-end links of industrial chain and value chains, such as headquarters economy, display operation, index operation, decoration design, stone finance, and entering the "new stone generation" of green creativity and intelligent manufacturing. "I hope you will take the Stone Expo as a platform to design, share creativity, and seek common development. We will make the cake of stone market at home and abroad bigger, make the way of exchange and cooperation live."

