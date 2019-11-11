Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet

MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about the utmost importance of adequate and quality proteins in an Indian diet. According to recent reports, over 90 percent of the Indian population is unaware of their ideal protein intake requirements and protein is a highly misunderstood macronutrient. Under this initiative, an online general 'protein calculator', designed basis the unique Indian dietary habits, is also launched - the online tool will help Indians, across different age-groups, track their daily protein intake and will also help them make necessary improvements by providing relevant information.

The online Protein-O-Meter tool will ask basic questions on an individual's body profile, type of lifestyle and kind of meals consumed at different times during the day and will calculate the average proteins required against the amount consumed at any given day. Apart from information on their possible protein gap, the Right To Protein platform will also provide rich information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits and tips. Furthermore, the platform will also help individuals connect to nutritionists and dieticians seeking further professional guidance and recommendations.

Right To Protein is an initiative to educate the people in India about the importance of proteins for their general health, fitness and wellbeing. #RightToProtein campaign aspires to act as a catalyst in promoting consumption of different forms of proteins amongst Indians for better overall nutrition. The objective is to bring together institutions, academicians, professionals and individuals that can participate in on-ground activities, share knowledge and expertise to drive protein awareness in India.

Anyone can calculate their necessary protein intake and assess their consumption by logging on to www.righttoprotein.com/protein-o-meter/.

The Right To Protein initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded citizens that will not only sensitize each other about the importance of protein in an Indian diet, but will also further the country's public health agenda in-line with Government of India's campaigns such as Poshan Abhiyaan and Fit India Movement. The larger goal is to champion the cause of protein sufficiency and help India be more protein aware for better nutrition and improved public health.

Regular information regarding proteins will be shared through the www.righttoprotein.com. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProtein on Twitter and Instagram.

About the 'Right To Protein' Initiative:

Right To Protein is India's first communications and consumer advocacy initiative supported by several like-minded Indians, individuals, academicians, professionals and institutions and is also supported globally. In its initial phase, the initiative is open for all Indians who would like to join and/ or contribute to the campaign in any capacity including providing knowledge, technical support or as promotion partners. Further, this initiative will develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health. The ecosystem will also aim to improve quality and consistency of different types of proteins consumed in India and thereby lead to greater protein consumption by livestock, poultry and pisciculture/aquaculture (fish & shrimp farming).

For more information, visit the www.righttoprotein.com and follow @righttoprotein on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram OR contact: contactus@righttoprotein.com

*Protein-O-Meter is a protein calculator designed and developed basis publicly available information and recommendations from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) and protein requirements in nutrition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The tool is intended for informational purposes only with the primary objective of creating awareness and should strictly not be considered as a substitute for any professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026617/Protein_Requirement_Image.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)