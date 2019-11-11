International Development News
Development News Edition

Ficci signs Fintech MoU with Singapore; BHIM-UPI QR to go global

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:08 IST
Ficci signs Fintech MoU with Singapore; BHIM-UPI QR to go global

Industry body Ficci on Monday signed an agreement with Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) to boost cooperation for development of financial technology industry in India and the southeast Asian country. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with SFA as part of the growing Singapore-India fintech eco-systems.

"This is one more instrument to connect the FinTech Eco-Systems of the two countries, as there is already a very strong cooperation. A lot of Singapore fintech companies have counterparts in India," said Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf. The Trade promotion Council of India (TPCI) will also be signing a pact with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for working towards access to Business sans Borders (BSB), a meta-platform for connecting cross border trade platforms this week.

The FICCI-SFA MoU is a partnership agreement to share information about fintech and collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives that will further development of fintech industry in both the countries. "In recent years, India has been a country that is spearheading many FinTech initiatives and advancements with a global impact.

"On the other hand, Singapore has also been a very good bedrock for FinTechs, with supportive frameworks in place for them to grow and establish themselves in the region," said SFA President Chia Hock Lai. Singapore and India FinTechs would be able to leverage on such industry-level partnerships, he added.

Ficci will be able to contribute even more and take forward the significant engagement the two countries have in the FinTech sector through the MoU, Ficci Deputy Secretary General Jyoti Vij said. "With the rapid rise of new age FinTechs in the Indian market and cutting edge work being done in Singapore, which is amongst the most developed markets for FinTechs globally, we hope to learn more from each other in the regulatory domain as well as facilitate new collaborations between Fintechs and Financial Institutions in the two markets," she said.

There is a vast market in India for digital governance, financial inclusion, digitalization of payments, Asraf said. There is a vast world market Africa and Latin America waiting to be serviced, the fintech firms should take the expertise across, he told delegates after inaugurating India pavilion at the Fourth edition of Singapore Fintech Festival taking place from 11 to 13 November along with Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

Thirteen Indian companies are presenting their technologies at the festival, which is the world's largest financial technology platform. It is expected to attract over 50,000 participants from over 130 countries. A soft launch is scheduled of the acceptance of BHIM-UPI QR based payments in Singapore with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the festival on Wednesday.

This is the first time that BHIM app will go international. The project is being jointly developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) of Singapore. This is a QR based payment system that will allow anyone with a BHIM app to make payments at NETS terminals in Singapore, said the High Commission of India here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organisation that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, was ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a phas...

Saurabh Chaudhary settles for silver, India's medal rush continues

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019