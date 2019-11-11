NMDC posts Rs 703-cr net profit in Sep qtr

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC said its standalone net profit rose over 10 per cent to Rs 703.27 crore during the quarter ended September 2019. The company had clocked Rs 636.37 crore net profit during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell to Rs 2,369.30 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,568.87 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,288.85 crore in July-September 2019 as against Rs 1,255.68 crore in the year-ago period.

NMDC, under the steel ministery, is the country's single largest iron ore producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)