International Development News
Development News Edition

NMDC posts Rs 703-cr net profit in Sep qtr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:21 IST
NMDC posts Rs 703-cr net profit in Sep qtr

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC said its standalone net profit rose over 10 per cent to Rs 703.27 crore during the quarter ended September 2019. The company had clocked Rs 636.37 crore net profit during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell to Rs 2,369.30 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,568.87 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,288.85 crore in July-September 2019 as against Rs 1,255.68 crore in the year-ago period.

NMDC, under the steel ministery, is the country's single largest iron ore producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Saurabh Chaudhary settles for silver, India's medal rush continues

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

Lawyers express unhappiness over remarks by Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar

Lawyers who represented Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute on Monday expressed displeasure over the remarks of legendary screen writers, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, that the five acres of land which is to be given for construction ...

I-T dept busts Rs 3,300-cr hawala racket involving infra firms

The CBDT on Monday claimed that the Income Tax Department has busted a hawala racket worth Rs 3,300-crore and spread across multiple cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to leading corporate houses in the infrastructure sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019