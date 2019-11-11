Lebanese banks hope for positive impact from c.bank statements

Lebanese banks welcomed statements from central bank governor Riad Salameh on Monday, expressing hope these would have a positive impact on banking operations, particularly his assurances about protecting deposits and the stability of the Lebanese pound.

The banks also welcomed Salameh's instructions "regarding transfers abroad, and that these must be linked to people's essential needs", the Association of Banks in Lebanon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)