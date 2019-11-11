International Development News
I-T dept detects Rs 350cr undisclosed income during raids at Chennai institute

The Income Tax Department during raids at a Chennai-based educational institute has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 350 crore and seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 8 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Monday. The searches were conducted on November 7 "in the case of a group of trusts that are running educational institutions in and around Chennai for the past 30 years", policy-making body for the tax department CBDT said.

While the Board did not mention where the raids were conducted, official sources confirmed it to be the Jeppiaar group. The group runs a number of engineering, polytechnic, dental and nursing colleges, hospitals and schools, the CBDT said.

It has interests in other sectors like fishing harbour, cement, milk, bottled water and iron and steel, it said. "Cash of about Rs 5 crore and jewellery of more than about Rs 3 crore were seized in the said action. The preliminary estimate of the undisclosed income of the group detected so far is more than Rs 350 crore," the CBDT said.

It said the search proceedings have been temporarily concluded and investigations into the findings are in progress. The tax department acted as there were reports of the group accepting fee and donations in cash, which "were largely unaccounted" and of the funds of the trust being diverted to other sister concerns, it said.

During the search proceedings, it said, evidence of "suppression" of fee receipts was found. In addition, a group entity has adopted the modus operandi of showing the actual fees received as "advance fee collection" in the liability side of the balance sheet and advancing the said amounts as payments, mainly, to its sister concerns against certain expenses/purchases, which were found to be inflated and bogus, the CBDT claimed.

"Thus, the money of the trusts is found to be diverted outside for the objects outside the scope of trust (as defined in the I-T Act)," it said. Evidence have been found of "unexplained cash debits", un-recorded cash expenditure, suppression of sale receipts in fishing harbour, loans advanced in cash and non-disclosure of income from sale of property among others.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck rammed into a cab in Okhla Phase-I in South East Delhi, police said on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan...

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders: Cong statement.

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders Cong statement....

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MILRonaldos fitness and attitude both under the spotl...

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...
