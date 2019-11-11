International Development News
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:06 IST
Image Credit: PxHere

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened optimism around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor concerns.

Hopes of a "phase one" deal to end the damaging 16-month trade war and largely upbeat corporate earnings have sparked a rally that helped the three major stock indexes close at record highs on Friday. But Trump said on Saturday that the United States would only make a deal if it was the "right deal" for America, adding that the talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy sector the biggest decliner. Technology shares slipped 0.2% and were among the biggest drags on the benchmark index due to weakness in chipmakers, which get a sizeable chunk of sales from China. The trade-sensitive industrials sector also dropped by 0.4%.

Continuing violence in Hong Kong hit sentiment after police shot and wounded a protester in the 24th straight week of pro-democracy unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory. "You have China involved in two major variables now, which seems to be causing some nervousness," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville.

"During times like these, the markets are going to be volatile and erratic, especially after coming off all-time highs." The third-quarter earnings season is drawing to a close on a positive note, with nearly three-quarters of the 446 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far topping profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Attention will now shift to economic data as well as on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimonies later this week. At 10:13 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 97.34 points, or 0.35%, at 27,583.90, the S&P 500 was down 9.39 points, or 0.30%, at 3,083.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 27.46 points, or 0.32%, at 8,447.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc jumped 6.3% after Bloomberg reported KKR & Co had formally approached the drugstore giant for what could be the biggest-ever leveraged buyout. Among other stocks, Qualcomm Inc fell 2.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the chipmaker to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc dropped 1.2% as Piper Jaffray downgraded the network gear maker to "neutral" from "overweight". Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 7 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 48 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Reports: NFL investigating Lions following Stafford scratch

Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sundays game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldnt be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple reports on ...

UPDATE 1-Trump fumes over impeachment probe with public hearings days away

President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase - the first public hearings - in their impeachment inquiry centered on his request that Ukraine investigate pol...

BJP declares receiving donations over Rs 700 crore in FY 2018-19

The ruling BJP has disclosed receiving over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during the financial year 2018-19, with electoral trust managed by Tatas contributing half of the money. Tatas-controlled Progressive ...

EIB expands ATI membership to cover shareholding of West Africa

The European Investment Bank today formally agreed to support membership expansion of the African Trade Insurance Agency ATI with a concessional financing facility to cover the shareholding of three prospective members - Cameroon, Niger, an...
