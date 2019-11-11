International Development News
Govt may extend anti-dumping duty on imports of Chinese chemical

The government may extend existing anti-dumping duty on imports of a Chinese chemical used in pharmaceuticals industry as the commerce ministry insisted on continuation of the levy. The continuation of the duty on imports of 'Sodium Nitrite' from China was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after concluding a probe into it.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd had earlier filed an application before the directorate for initiating sunset review of the anti-dumping duty on the imports of the chemical from China. It had requested for extension of anti-dumping duties on the imports. "The authority recommended that revised anti-dumping duties be continued to be imposed from the date of issue of notification by the central government on imports of Sodium Nitrite," the DGTR said in a notification.

The DGTR has recommended USD 79.58 per tonne duty on the imports. Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

