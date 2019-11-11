International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-U.S. FAA downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:37 IST
UPDATE 4-U.S. FAA downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday downgraded Malaysia's air safety rating, restricting the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States. The FAA's safety rating is based on Malaysia's aviation oversight regime and is an assessment of the country's civil aviation authority. Reuters reported the downgrade earlier on Monday, citing sources. The downgrade does not affect existing flights.

At present, the only Malaysian airline route to the United States is AirAsia X Bhd services from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka, Japan. The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement it regretted the decision that stemmed from an April 2019 FAA review but asked the U.S. agency to reassesses its operations within the next year.

The FAA said the rating means that CAAM is deficient in one or more areas, "such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, and/or inspection procedures." CAAM said "in carrying out its duties as an aviation regulator, some shortcomings exist. We wish to emphasize that the assessment only covered CAAM's role as an aviation regulator."

CAAM said "plans are already well underway to address the findings of the audit" with the goal of getting its Category One rating restored. CAAM added that its chief executive submitted his resignation on Nov. 1 and an executive committee is overseeing its operations in the interim.

A U.S. official told Reuters the U.S. government was working with the CAAM and would help the Southeast Asian country achieve international standards that would give it the top Category 1 rating. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was not aware of the details of the downgrade.

"If there is anything wrong with our civil aviation authority, we will take measures, we will correct the situation," he told reporters. The new rating means Malaysian airlines are restricted to current levels of any existing service to the United States. They would also be subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports.

Under Malaysia's Category 2 rating, the FAA will also not allow reciprocal code-sharing arrangements between U.S. carriers and Malaysian airlines. The downgrade places Malaysia in the same FAA category as neighbor Thailand, which was downgraded to Category 2 in December 2015 and has since tried unsuccessfully to restore its Category 1 rating.

Other countries in Category 2 include Bangladesh, Ghana, and Costa Rica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

25 acres land allotted for 'monkey rescue centre' in Mathura

The Mathura district administration has decided to set up a monkey rescue centre here to overcome the pestering simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan, an official said. In Chaumuhan block, 25 acres of land has bee...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Trump, Hong Kong dampen mood

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. Hopes of...

Sports News Roundup: Jokic, Nuggets to top Wolves; Canada's Davis Cup team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, ...

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019