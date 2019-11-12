International Development News
Development News Edition

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities
The inaugural Africa Investment Forum secured investment interests for deals valued at USD 38.7 billion in less than 72 hours. Image Credit: AfDB

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.

A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investments in agriculture, and a USD 175 million equity transaction from the Africa Guarantee Fund for investors to support Small and Medium Size Enterprises, are among the transactions that found financial close over the past year.

The opening ceremony of 2019 Africa Investment Forum was attended by President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President Nana Akufo Addo, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosário.

"The time is now to move with speed to ensure that we unlock our potential…Indeed our continent is ripe for investments, but more importantly, it is also brimming with enormous profitable opportunities," South Africa's Head of State, Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address, as he urged investors to move beyond pledges.

"As the investor community, your presence here shows your unwavering will to help us and support us to succeed. I invite you, therefore, to join us as we pass the flickering torch of progress across every border of this great continent until the light of development and economic prosperity illuminates every African village, every African town, every African city, in every African household." he said.

The Africa Investment Forum is an innovative, multi-stakeholder transactional marketplace conceived by the African Development Bank, aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to the bankable stage, and accelerating financial closure of deals.

The inaugural Africa Investment Forum secured investment interests for deals valued at USD 38.7 billion in less than 72 hours. "A lot of progress has been made on these investment interests," with a highly dedicated team of partners working around the clock to accelerate financial closure for transactions," African Development Bank President Akinwuni Adesina said.

Another transaction tabled last year – a USD 600 million transaction for COCOBOD to help improve processing and value addition for cocoa - has also reached financial close, and will be signed during this edition of the Forum. Similarly, South Africa's USD 350 million beef agro-processing project has reached financial close.

"Promise made, promise kept," said Adesina. He noted that Mara Phones Ashish Takkhar made a commitment during the 2018 Forum. "In 2019, he delivered."

"It is a new, more confident Africa. A continent now aware of its place in the world and determined to be a global investment haven. And Africa is harnessing investors' interests and investments. Welcome to the Africa Investment Forum, the place to be for investors," he said.

Several leading figures were in attendance including, the Premier of Gauteng province, David Makhura; Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance and African Development Bank's Governor for South Africa; Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs and Ibrahim Mayaki representing the chairperson of the African Union Commission. Minister Philip Mpango from Tanzania; Minister Jean Jacques Bouya from the Republic of Congo; Mr. Vital Kamerhe from the Democratic Republic of Congo were among the high-level delegates who took part in the opening ceremony. Executive Governors from Nigeria, including Kayade Fayemi of Ekiti State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Adulrahman Abdurazaq of Kwara State.

The Africa Investment Forum runs from November 11 to 13 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary

The BCCIs plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to ridiculing the countrys highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp. Sankaran...

Clippers earn win in Leonard's reunion with Raptors

Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench to help the Los Angeles Clippers post a 98-88 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA title last June, scored just 12 point...

Former Bolivian president Morales heads to Mexico for asylum

Bolivias former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election. Bolivi...

Prayagraj: Thousands take holy dip in Sangam on Kartik Purnima

Lakhs of devotees flocked to the Ghats at Sangam to take a holy dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystic Saraswati on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday at Prayagraj. Kartika Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019