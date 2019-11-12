International Development News
Development News Edition

JSW Steel debt-based leverage likely to rise in FY'20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 13:02 IST
JSW Steel debt-based leverage likely to rise in FY'20

JSW Steel Ltd's net debt-based leverage was expected to rise on the back of decline in per tonne EBITDA and outflows on account of debt-led capital expenditure, leading to a rating agency revising its outlook on the steel major. The agency expects JSWs net debt-based leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) to rise to 3.5x-3.7x in FY'20 on the back of decline in per tonne EBITDA and outflows on account of debt-led capital expenditure, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said in a rating note.

In FY'19 and FY'18, the leverage was 2.2x and 2.6x respectively. Ind-Ra has affirmed JSW Steel Limiteds (JSWL) long- term issuer rating at IND AA but the outlook has been revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' since the last rating was issued in March, 2019.

The rating on Rs 53.51 billion NCD was also revised. JSW has announced reduction in the budgeted capital expenditure by about Rs 47 billion to about Rs 110 billion in FY'20 as a measure to conserve cash in the background of benign economic situation.

The company has also deferred capex at its Baytown facility by around USD 240 million of the announced USD 500 million. The rating agency expects outflows relating to any inorganic stressed asset acquisition in FY'20 to be limited to Rs 50 billion and primarily to be executed through ring- fenced financial structures with only a minority stake by JSW Steel.

Ind-Ra expected liquidity indicator was adequate as it expects the FY'20 liquidity to remain adequate with well- planned debt refinancing amid substantial capital expenditure outflows by JSW..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.The governme...

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...

PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Jis dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious so...

Govt within its rights to hold spectrum auction, but older telcos unlikely to bid: COAI

The government is well within its rights to hold spectrum auction in the current financial year if it so desires, but old operators, reeling under the impact of SC ruling on statutory dues, are unlikely to participate, industry body COAI sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019