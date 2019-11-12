International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar edges up ahead of potentially market-moving Trump trade speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:50 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges up ahead of potentially market-moving Trump trade speech

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he is expected to again postpone imposing tariffs on European Union autos. Trump's speech to the Economic Club of New York is expected to be market-moving as he is scheduled to discuss U.S. trade policy. Currency traders will also be listening for hints about the Trump administration's long-running trade war with China, and any progress towards the "phase one" trade deal.

"The market has obviously been quite wary about whether a phase one deal is on or not - a lot of hopes are being placed on this speech one way or another," said Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank. "We just don't know which way he's going to go," she said, as Trump can be "very impulsive" and therefore difficult to predict.

"I suspect that he will provide just enough encouragement to indicate that there is a reason to be hopeful, without probably saying that it's a done deal," Foley said. Versus a basket of currencies, the global dollar index rose 0.1%.

The dollar strengthened against safe-haven currencies: it was up 0.2% against both the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in early London trading. The euro was down by 0.1% against the dollar at $ 1.10225, close to the four-week low of $1.10165 it fell to last week.

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.5% at 0.6335 versus the U.S. dollar, only slightly recovered from the low of $0.6323 it reached last week after a central bank survey showed the country's near-term inflation expectations dropped, increasing traders' expectations of a rate cut this week. The offshore Chinese yuan was flat against the dollar at around 7, a threshold is crossed for the first time in August. The yuan weakened on political unrest in Hong Kong, as well as because of weak economic data in mainland China.

In Hong Kong, riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months. The Chinese foreign ministry said that stopping the violence is the most important thing and that the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries should not interfere.

The dollar was boosted last week when comments from the Chinese trade ministry were interpreted as a sign of progress on rolling back China-U.S. tariffs, causing traders to dump safe-haven currencies like the yen. However, uncertainty hit again on Friday when Trump said that he had not agreed to reduce tariffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Both English, Telugu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday demanded that both English and Telegu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh. The state government had recently issued an order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to conve...

JB Chemicals and Pharma reports Q2 net profit at Rs 94 crore

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported 82 per cent jump in its profit after tax during the second quarter at Rs 94 crore from Rs 51 crore in Q2 FY19. While sales grew only 5 per cent to Rs 449 crore from Rs 427 crore, othe...

Both English, Telugu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday demanded that both English and Telegu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh. The state government had recently issued an order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to conve...

Africa Investment Forum – AfDB Chief ensures no country to ‘lag behind’ in investment

No country on the African continent will be lagging behind in terms of investments, the African Development Banks President, Akinwumi Adesina said at the inaugural press conference of Africa Investment Forum.The 2019 Africa Investment Forum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019