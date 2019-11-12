Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation bestowed with Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award

New Delhi [India] Nov 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) was honoured with 'Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award' at the 4th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave held in Singapore on 8th November 2019. The conclave was an effort to bring all emerging and incumbent Asian business leaders under one roof. This year's edition focussed at setting actions in motion for Asia 2030 and uncovers an era of rapid and inclusive growth in the region based on three important pillars of Industry, Interaction and Innovation.

Dr Chakraborty left the role of an active aviator in the year 2006 to build an institution that may consistently bridge the gap between the private sector and civil bodies. Driven by the need to inspire innovative thinking and action leading to sustainable social change, he founded the company Fiinovation in the year 2009. Since then, he has been actively strategizing meticulous and effective sustainability programmes across India in partnership with diverse corporations and civil society organizations. "I feel humbled by the recognition. The recognition further strengthens mine and my team's resolve to convert challenges into opportunities and for building a better sustainable world," said Dr Chakraborty.

