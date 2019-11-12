Welspun Corp bags multiple pipe orders for 147 KMT

Welspun Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it has been awarded contracts for the supply of 147 KMT of pipes for various projects, taking the company's order book to about Rs 11,700 crore. "...the company has been awarded contracts for the supply of 147 KMT of pipes for multiple oil and gas as well as water projects in North America, Saudi Arabia, and India markets," a regulatory filing said.

These projects would be executed from the company's US and India facilities, it added. "Accordingly, the company's order book stands at 1,403 KMT valued at approximately Rs 11,700 crore," the filing noted.

