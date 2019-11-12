International Development News
Development News Edition

Shriram Housing raises Rs 680 cr from banks, NHB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:11 IST
Shriram Housing raises Rs 680 cr from banks, NHB
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shriram Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Shriram City Union Finance, has raised Rs 680 crore from public and private sector banks and the National Housing Bank. While the company got Rs 100 crore each from Indian Bank and United Bank of India in fresh loans, it received Rs 150 crore from Canara Bank in a securitization deal, Rs 150 crore from Syndicate Bank as term loan and Rs 130 crore from National Housing Bank through a re-finance scheme the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The HFC also raised Rs 50 crore from ICICI Bank through a pass-through certificate. Despite market challenges, we could not only fulfill our liability obligations but also could generate fresh business, without compromising credit quality, managing director Ravi Subramanian said.

He said all the loans originated from October 2018 to date, there has not been a single delinquent account. The Shriram group has over 3,000 branches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal urges BRICS countries to focus on trade as catalyst for development

India places great importance on its engagement with BRICS as it brings stability and balance to an uncertain world said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Railways, Piyush Goyal, at the interventions made by him in the BRICS Trade Mi...

UPDATE 1-UN urges Lebanon to form gov't of "competence", banks close

Lebanons banks and schools were shut on Tuesday in a new wave of disruption as politicians struggled to agree on a new government to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.The top U.N. official in Leb...

Tamil Nadu: 150 kg lugworms seized, 8 arrested

Mandapam Forest Department in Rameswaram arrested eight smugglers and seized nearly 150 kg of lugworms from them on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Perumal 36, Sengeni 45, Vijay 21, Rayar 22, Subramaniam 21, Chandran 31, Gobi 3...

Motor racing-Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil

Ferraris Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekends Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his cars power unit was damaged and needed replacing. The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019