Natco Pharma net profit down 35 % at 118 Cr in Q2

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:29 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

NATCO Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was down by over 35 percent to Rs 117.7 crore against Rs 181. 6 crores in the same quarter last fiscal.

The city-based rug maker in a press release said the company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 518.9 Crore for the second quarter against Rs 583.50 Crore for the same period last year. "The decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year is primarily due to the anticipated drop in oseltamivir product sales in the USA and Hep C sales in India," it said.

The Board of Directors has recommended the second interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of Rs 2.00 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

