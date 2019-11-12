Tata Motors global wholesales dip 19 pc in October

International Development News
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 19 per cent decline in global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 89,108 units in October. The auto major had sold 1,09,597 units in October last year.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 28,478 units, down 36 per cent from 44,380 units a year ago, the company said in a statement. The company’s global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 60,630 units, down 7 per cent from 65,217 units in October 2018.

Global wholesales of JLR stood at 47,278 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,367 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 34,911 units. JLR had sold a total of 46,766 units in October 2018.

