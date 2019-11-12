Sun TV Network Q2 PAT marginally higher at Rs 368.79 cr

Sun TV Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase of 1.04 percent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 368.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 364.99 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Its total income rose 6.79 percent to Rs 900.74 crore during the period under review as against Rs 843.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing. The company's total expenses rose 65.95 percent to Rs 499.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 301.01 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company said that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2019-20.

