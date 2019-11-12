International Development News
Development News Edition

Sun TV Network Q2 PAT marginally higher at Rs 368.79 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:53 IST
Sun TV Network Q2 PAT marginally higher at Rs 368.79 cr

Sun TV Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase of 1.04 percent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 368.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 364.99 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Its total income rose 6.79 percent to Rs 900.74 crore during the period under review as against Rs 843.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing. The company's total expenses rose 65.95 percent to Rs 499.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 301.01 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company said that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Man beaten up by lover's kin commits suicide

A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday while his lover attempted to end her life after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives opposing their relationship, police said. Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after co...

UPDATE 3-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spains Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos party agreed on the basis of a coalition government on Tuesday, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The election - the countrys fourth in four ...

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Harare, Nov 12 AFP Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by ...

Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019