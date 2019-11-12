International Development News
Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,356.5 crore during the July-September period of the fiscal year 2019-20 as against Rs 1,249.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In June 2018, German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG had announced the completion of USD 63 billion mega-deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

Bayer Group is present in India since 1896 and has two divisions -- crop science and pharmaceutical. The group has one listed entity in India -- Bayer CropScience Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

