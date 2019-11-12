International Development News
Development News Edition

VA Tech WABAG posts consolidated Q2 profit at Rs 23.89 Crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:42 IST
VA Tech WABAG posts consolidated Q2 profit at Rs 23.89 Crore

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said it has clocked consolidated profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 23.89 crore. The city-based firm had registered profit at Rs 28.49 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2019, consolidated profits were at Rs 24.53 crore as against Rs 42.70 crore registered in the same period year ago. Total income for the July-September quarter was at Rs 641.59 crore as against Rs 752.41 crore.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019, total income stood at Rs 1,099.30 crore as against Rs 1,440.91 crore registered in the year ago period. The company's managing director Rajiv Mittal said "we are happy to note that our new projects have started progressing and we are getting into the procurement phase of the key projects".

"The first half of this fiscal has started showing signs of improvement, especially on operational cashflow generation and we expect that this momentum will pick-up as we progress", he said. The net cash generated from operations during the half year ending September 30, 2019 was at Rs 119 crore on consolidated basis while on standalone it was Rs 46 crore, a company statement said.

The company said for the half year ending September 30, 2019, the order book size was at Rs 11,500 crore including framework contracts, the statement said, adding it had also received an order intake of over Rs 3,000 crore during the period.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...

Naidu calls for easing procedures to regulate organ donation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth to overcome apprehensions and donate their organs, as he stressed the need for easing procedures to regulate organ donation in accordance with scientific standards. Terming organ donati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019