Gail plans 2 mt polycarbonate plant

State-run natural gas major Gail plans to set up an around 2 million tonne polycarbonate plant, a senior official said. According to statistics, the demand for polycarbonate stood at 148.61 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 7 percent till 2030 to reach 371.03 thousand tonnes.

"We are working and exploring the possibility of producing speciality chemicals polycarbonate. Now, the entire polycarbonate demand is met through imports as there is no domestic production," Gail executive director for marketing and retail) Kamal Tandon said here Tuesday. Polycarbonate is a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures and used in industries like electronic components, construction materials, data storage, automotive, aircraft, railways, and security components and other applications.

"Currently the entire market for polycarbonate is served by imports. We are exploring this opportunity and plan to set up 1.6-2 million tonne plant," Tandon said. When asked about how much will the investment into the proposed project, he said it is still being finalised and approvals are pending.

"Once we finalise the plans we will seek approvals and move forward including investment, location among others," he said..

