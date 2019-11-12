Crisil Q3 net jumps 16% to Rs 105 cr

Leading rating agency Crisil has reported a 16.77 percent jump in net profit at Rs 105.1 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. For the nine months ended September 30, the agency reported a marginal dip in post-tax profit at Rs 248.6 crore as against Rs 249.9 crore, the release said.

The company attributed the decline in profit on a year to date basis due to adverse movements in foreign exchange.

