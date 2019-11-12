International Development News
Development News Edition

Asus brings in AMD-powered devices to woo Indian gamers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:54 IST
Asus brings in AMD-powered devices to woo Indian gamers

Taiwanese tech major Asus in partnership with chip maker AMD has rolled out a slew of computing devices in the Indian market, aimed at consumer segments including gamers. "The notebook PC market de-grew but Asus has recorded a growth of 60 per cent. We are aiming for a 18-20 per cent market share in the consumer segment by end of 2020, driven by gaming and ultrathin devices," Asus India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su told PTI.

AMD India Managing Director, Sales, Vinay Sinha also pointed out that the fastest growing segments within the consumer segment are ultrathin and gaming. "Over 40 per cent of India are millennials and this on-the move generation is really looking for lifestyle products. This fundamental behavioral shift is making us in the industry come out with sleeker notebooks with high performance horsepower, better battery life, 4K streaming etc. In fact, this is becoming the new norm and getting standardised," he said.

Asus on Tuesday launched AMD-powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip in India, priced Rs 59,990 onwards. According to research firm IDC, about 3.4 million units of desktops, notebooks and workstations were shipped in India in the June 2019 quarter.

While the consumer PC market declined 14 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, the gaming PC segment grew 41.1 per cent and "continues to be one bright spot in the struggling consumer PC market", it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the posse...

Brexit Party leader Farage snubs calls not to contest Labour seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he is planning to put up candidates in seats held by the opposition Labour Party in next months general election, ignoring warnings that it might lead to opponents of Brexit controlling the n...

UPDATE 2-German data, earnings nudge Europe near 4-year highs; Madrid lags

European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coa...

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019