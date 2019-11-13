International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengaluru to take 15 months to clear unsold housing stock, Delhi-NCR needs 44 months: Anarock

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:04 IST
Bengaluru to take 15 months to clear unsold housing stock, Delhi-NCR needs 44 months: Anarock

Real estate developers having projects in Bengaluru will take the lowest time of 15 months to clear their unsold housing units, while builders in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) may take 44 months to sell surplus inventories, according to property consultant Anarock. Overall unsold inventory across the top 7 cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune -- stood at 6.56 lakh units at the end of the September quarter.

"Unsold residential inventory overhang in top-7 cities is reduced to 30 months as on Q3 2019 against 37 months in the corresponding period of 2018. The IT capital Bengaluru has the lowest unsold inventory overhang at about 15 months, while NCR has the highest at 44 months as on Q3 2019," Anarock said in a report. Unsold inventory overhang indicates the number of months it shall take for the current unsold housing stock to get cleared in the current market scenario. At any given point, an inventory overhang of 18-24 months is considered quite healthy.

"Builders now are following a laser-focused approach towards clearing their previous unsold stock. Simultaneously, unlike earlier, builders have now also limited their new supply into the market," said Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri. Hyderabad's unsold inventory will take 16 months to clear in the current market scenario, while Pune builders will take 27 months.

Unsold inventory overhang in Chennai is 31 months, MMR 34 months and Kolkata 38 months. "NCR, one of the worst-affected residential markets in the country, currently has unsold stock which will take at least 44 months to clear. Back in Q3 2018, it was 58 months, while in the corresponding period of 2017, it was 59 months," Anarock said.

According to the data, the top-7 cities collectively had total unsold stock of nearly 6.56 lakh units at the end of third quarter of 2019, a fall of 5 per cent on a yearly basis and nearly 12 per cent in two years. The overall unsold stock in top cities was about 7.44 lakh units at the end of the third quarter of 2017, which reduced to 6.87 lakh units during the corresponding quarter of the next year.

Unsold housing stock is maximum in MMR at 2.21 lakh units, followed by NCR at 1.78 lakh units and Pune at 92,560 units. Bengaluru's unsold stock stood at 63,540 units, while Kolkata has 45,570 unsold units and Chennai 31,380 units.

"Hyderabad has the least unsold inventory among top cities at approx. 23,890 units as on Q3 2019," Anarock said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Following is the chronology of events in the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Speakers order, but paved the way for the MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in t...

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Nov 13 AFP Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territorys health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.Israel launched deadly strikes again...

John Legend named sexiest man alive, predecessor Idris Elba says he deserves it

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine and the Grammy winner says he is under pressure as he succeeds actor Idris Elba. The 40-year-old musician was chosen as the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.Legend...

Former Karna Speaker Ramesh Kumar heaves sigh of relief on SC

Former Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday expressed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court upheld his decision to disqualify 17 Congress- JDS MLAs. Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification- to that extent, its a sigh of rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019