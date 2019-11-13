Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation Bestowed with The Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award

Delhi, India(NewsVoir)

Dr.Soumitro Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) was honoured with ‘Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2019 Award’ at the 4th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave held in Singapore on 8th November 2019. The conclave was an effort to bring all emerging and incumbent Asian business leaders under one roof. This year’s edition focussed at setting actions in motion for Asia 2030 and uncover an era of rapid and inclusive growth in the region based on three important pillars of Industry, Interaction and Innovation.

Dr. Chakraborty left the role of an active aviator in the year 2006 to build an institution that may consistently bridge the gap between the private sector and civil bodies. Driven by the need to inspire innovative thinking and action leading to sustainable social change, he founded the company Fiinovation in the year 2009. Since then, he has been actively strategizing meticulous and effective sustainability programmes across India in partnership with diverse corporations and civil society organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chakraborty said, “I feel humbled by the recognition. The recognition further strengthens mine and my team’s resolve to convert challenges into opportunities and for building a better sustainable world.”

About Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting company operating in multiple disciplines of social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability.

Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economical and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2009, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on Pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education and livelihood.

