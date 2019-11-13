International Development News
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers' CFR to Caa1, outlook negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) to Caa1 from B3.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:04 IST
Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers' CFR to Caa1, outlook negative
MDL has recently faced a rash of negative ratings from Fitch, India Ratings and Research as well. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the backed senior unsecured rating of US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Lodha Developers International Limited and guaranteed by MDL.

The outlook on all the ratings above is negative. "The downgrade to Caa1 reflects the continued uncertainty with respect to the refinancing of MDL's upcoming debt maturities," said Moody's Analyst Sweta Patodia. "While the company has made some progress in its refinancing efforts, its measures to date do not completely alleviate the significant refinancing risks," she added.

MDL now has in place an executed loan agreement for 155 million dollars, secured against the unsold inventory at Lincoln Square, one of its London projects. However, drawdowns under this facility remain subject to receiving the practical completion certificate for all units at the property which is expected by December.

As per management estimates, practical completion certificates have been received for about 75 per cent of the units in the development. MDL expects to secure another credit facility of about 195 million dollars against the unsold inventory at Grosvenor Square, its second London project. However, documentation for this facility is currently in progress and will likely be completed over the next few weeks.

These two facilities constitute the company's primary source to refinance the upcoming bonds. However, given that the facilities cannot be drawn down immediately, and remain subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, liquidity risk remains elevated. In addition to the above, the company plans to set up a rupee-denominated facility which will be secured against the inventory at its Indian operations. It is also in the process of monetising one of its commercial assets in India.

Moody's said MDL's Caa1 CFR is primarily a reflection of its weak liquidity position. The rating also considers the company's position as the leading developer of residential properties in India, the large size of its land bank, the high quality of its projects under construction, as well as its strong execution capability. The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that there could be delays with respect to the company's ongoing initiatives to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.

MDL is the largest real estate developer in India by sales of residential apartments. The company is focused on residential developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with some projects in nearby Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bacteria in probiotics may cause blood infections in ICU patients: Study

The bacteria living in probiotic formulations like yogurt can cause blood infections in a small number of cases, according to a study which cautions the use of the product in the Intensive Care Units ICUs of hospitals. The researchers, incl...

Soccer-Australia confront bogey team Jordan in World Cup qualifiers

Australia have breezed through their opening World Cup qualifiers with 15 goals in three matches but will take nothing for granted when they face bogey side Jordan on Thursday.Jordan, second in Group B behind the Socceroos in 2022 Asian qua...

ThoughtWorks Honored With Excellence in Gender Inclusivity Award by NASSCOM

Multiple awards reflect ThoughtWorks long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion at the workplace BENGALURU, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, has been honored with multiple awards in the work...

Man arrested for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

The police have arrested a man for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal district, officials said on Wednesday.SHO Hayat Nagar police station Ravindra Kumar said, Asif Abbasi, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019