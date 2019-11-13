International Development News
Students of Lovely Professional University Groove to the Melodies of Coke Studio

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalandhar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:11 IST
Amit Trivedi enthralls over 40,000 students of LPU with his soulful compositions

Jalandhar, Punjab, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Coke Studio, one of India’s most loved and popular music properties established by Coca-Cola India brought to life a musical extravaganza at Mega Live Concert organized by Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar. Renowned artist Amit Trivedi swayed more than 40,000 students with his thrilling LIVE performances.

With impeccable tracks of the celebrated artist, Coke Studio beautifully echoed the spirit of LPU. To add to the celebration of music with the most iconic brand, Coca-Cola made the night even more special and memorable through various consumer engagement activities.

Shrenik Dasani, Vice-President- Sparkling at Coca-Cola India & South-West Asia said, “Music is a universal language which connects and uplifts all people and cultures. Coca-Cola is attuned to this language and seeks to bring special moments to all consumers through Coke Studio. We take pride in bringing greatest talents of the country together through this platform which celebrates the diversity of Music. This association is a perfect fit for us just the way LPU nurtures the talent of diverse and bright minds across countries.”

Ravinder Pal Singh Bhatia, Vice President- Franchise Bottling Operations at Coca-Cola India said, “At Coca-Cola, we are constantly looking at new opportunities to engage with the youth and create engaging experiences for them. Coke Studio is one of our most prestigious properties and we are incredibly proud of all the artists who have helped us celebrate music and spread joy through this platform. We are extremely grateful to LPU for giving us the opportunity to perform at their prestigious campus and engage with students.”

Performing at the event, Amit Trivedi said, “Coke Studio holds a very special place in my heart as it’s a platform that gives artist the freedom and opportunity to experiment with music. I have been collaborating with Coke Studio for years and each time I go on stage, I’m excited as I was the first time. Music always connects people and while performing Live for an audience at LPU, I hope my music created special moments for everyone.”

Launched in India in 2011 by Coca-Cola India, Coke Studio is first of its kind music project in the country which brings together artists from diverse backgrounds and genres to create an extraordinary series of medleys, giving music lovers a unique opportunity to enjoy signature fusion music.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverages.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Amit Trivedi enthralls over 40,000 students of LPU with the melodies of Coke Studio

