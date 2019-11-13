International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sunrise counts cost of its failure to buy Liberty Global business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Schwyz
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:57 IST
UPDATE 2-Sunrise counts cost of its failure to buy Liberty Global business
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sunrise Communications said on Wednesday it faces a hit of up to 125 million Swiss francs ($125.39 million) from its failed bid to buy Liberty Global's Swiss unit, as the U.S. cable company held out hopes a deal could be revived. Sunrise's costs from the failed 6.3 billion franc deal, halted after opposition from the Swiss telecommunication company's biggest shareholder, include a 50 million franc break-up fee to Liberty Global, as well as 19 million francs in underwriting fees and already-incurred integration costs of 24 million francs.

Last month, Sunrise scrapped its takeover of Liberty's UPC Switzerland business when German firm Freenet, which holds 25% of the Swiss telecommunications group, balked on concerns the move was too expensive. Freenet said that adding cable assets made little sense as the industry was transitioning to faster 5G mobile technology.

Liberty Global said late on Tuesday it was not completely writing off the transaction and held out hopes that a deal could be resurrected. "We look forward to continuing our conversations with either the board or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers," Liberty Global said in a statement.

Sunrise also released its third-quarter numbers on Wednesday, with its net income surging 52% to 48 million francs. Revenue increased 1% to 474 million francs in the period, the Swiss company said, adding that it expects to reach its 2019 targets that include revenue of between 1.86 billion and 1.9 billion francs and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 618 million-628 million francs.

Sunrise sees a dividend of 4.35 francs-4.45 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9969 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ekincare raises $3.6 mn in funding

Health benefits start-up ekincare on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.6 million about 25.8 crores in a funding round from investors like Venture East and Eight Roads. The round was led by a new investor whose name the company did not disc...

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to media after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Raut said, The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv S...

BHIM UPI goes global; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Ja...

Guru Nanak's message of universal brotherhood cherished globally, echoes at UN: Akbaruddin

Guru Nanak Devs message of universal brotherhood and equality is cherished globally and echoes across the United Nations, Indias Ambassador to the world body Syed Akbaruddin has said on the occasion of the first Sikh Gurus 550th birth anniv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019