International Development News
Development News Edition

National parks provide mental health boost worth trillions: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:11 IST
National parks provide mental health boost worth trillions: Study

National parks worldwide are worth about USD six trillion a year in terms of the improved mental health of their visitors, according to a study published on Wednesday. Researchers from the Griffith University in Australia used a concept called quality-adjusted life years, which measures a person's ability to carry out the activities of daily life free from pain and mental disturbance.

They estimated the economic value of national parks using data collected from a representative sample (19,674) of the Australian population in the states of Queensland and Victoria. The team used these data to estimate the value for the whole of Australia and globally, and found a direct link between visits to protected areas and individual mental health.

For Australia, the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, estimated the annual health services value of Australia's national parks was around USD 100 billion a year. "The article suggests several ways to calculate health services value, and these numbers are from just one of those methods -- now we need to extend that research to other methods and other countries," said Ralf Buckley, a professor at Griffith University.

"Protected areas are there for conservation, which gives us a liveable planet and underpins our entire economy, but conservation is not very powerful politically. "People and politicians pay more attention to health, because it affects them personally," Buckley said in a statement.

The economic costs of poor mental health include treatment, care and reduced workplace productivity and affect individuals, families, employers, insurers and taxpayers, the researchers said. The health-related benefits of spending time in nature are thought to include improved attention, cognition, sleep and stress recovery, but the economic value of national parks is in terms of their impact on the mental health of their visitors has been previously unknown, they said.

"The next step will be to test how mental health benefits depend on individual personalities, and on particular aspects of park visits," said Ali Chauvenet from Griffith University. "It's possible that park visits could then become a routine part of the healthcare system, prescribed by doctors and funded by insurers," said Chauvenet.

The team stated the findings were based on calculations from pilot studies and more detailed analysis would be required to refine the estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

After Congress, NCP sets up committee to discuss Common Minimum Programme

Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Wednesday set up a committee comprising Maharashtra leaders to discuss Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Mal...

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

HIGHLIGHTRaut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11.Maharashtra came under the Presidents Rule on TuesdayShiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena....

Harbhajan was bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career, says Gilchrist

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has described Harbhajan Singh as his nemesis, saying the Indian off-spinner and Sri Lankas Muttiah Muralitharan were the two toughest bowlers that he faced during his international career. Talking about his ...

Disqualified MLAs will be joining BJP on Thursday

Disqualified MLAs will be joining BJP on Thursdaymorning in Bengaluru Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C NAshwathnarayan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019