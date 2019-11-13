International Development News
Megha Gas: An Extraordinary Beginning: Building Gas Infrastructure Aggressively for a Green Future

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyderabad based infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL)-Hydrocarbon division is expanding the city gas distribution with a very ambitious plan. Megha Gas already supplying PNG and CNG to the various customers and planning expand the operations aggressively. MEIL bagged the project approvals from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to distribute natural gas in 16 districts in AP, Telangana and Karnataka. MEIL has established a network for distribution of natural gas, under the brand name 'Megha Gas', to domestic, commercial, industrial and automobile sectors. Megha gas already began its operations in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, and Tumkur and Belgaum districts in Karnataka. It is also planning to begin the operations in 13 districts in Telangana including Greater Hyderabad sub-urban areas.

The 5000 km pipeline

Megha Gas has laid a pipeline of 1200 km length. In the future, MEIL is planning to lay pipelines of about 5000 Kms in AP, Telangana, & Karnataka. While explaining the plan Mr P. Rajesh Reddy, Vice- President, MEIL said, "The nature of business is mainly divided into Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). PNG, the gas which is directly supplied to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers through the pipeline. CNG is used by the transportation sector. In Telangana, Megha Gas planning to start its operations very soon in Bhadradhri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Janagoan, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahaboobabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts. About 12 kilometers of pipeline is already laid in Yadadri and Warangal rural districts. In next three months it we would like expand the pipeline network and planning begin the operations as soon as possible."

With a view to developing Gas Grid Networks in AP & Telangana, MEIL has strategically secured Onshore Gas fields from ONGC in the regions of Nagayalanka and West Penugonda. Gas evacuation from these fields will account to around 1,30,000 SCM per day. For this purpose, MEIL had installed mechanical refrigeration units procured from the USA, compressors, & other mechanical packages. Mr. Reddy revealed, "MEIL has already commissioned the Nagayalanka Field and currently supplying Natural Gas to PNG customers in and around Krishna District. Also, MEIL is sourcing natural gas from various sources through GAIL in the range of the 40,000 SCM per day."

An Aggressive Plan for Telugu States

MEIL has opened 9 CNG stations in Krishna district with the total sale in excess of 4,50,000 SCM (Standard Cubic Meter) per month with additional 5 stations planned in the next 3 months with a potential of 3,00,000 SCM per month.

Megha Gas has a registered customer base of over 13,000 domestic consumers till date and are expected to add 2,000 more domestic connections by this month-end in the district. At present, commercial sales have crossed 60,000 SCM per month. MEIL is expected to add 10 more commercial connections with a potential of 1,00,000 SCM per month soon.

Karnataka: The Dark Horse

The response to piped natural gas for domestic, commercial and industrial customers is overwhelming in Karnataka. Both the districts have seen unexpected demand. Currently, in Tumkur, Megha gas has registered over 12,500 domestic connections and is expected to add 4,000 connections by next month. The demand from the Commercial segment has crossed 1,40,000 SCM per month and is expected to double soon. In Belgaum district too, the registered customer base crossed 15,000 mark with over 2,500 domestic customers in the pipeline. The commercial sales have crossed 2,10,000 SCM per month with a further potential of 3,00,000 SCM per month in the near future. Megha gas is planning to open four stations in the two districts. To encourage the use of natural gas in industries, the company is planning to offer comprehensive and attractive packages requiring little initial investment by the consumer with the facility to repay the capital expenditure subsequently through easy instalments.

"Megha gas is committed to doing its part to fulfil the Govt. of India's vision of a gas-based economy, and bring clean fuel to every home and establishment in its authorised geographical areas, and build a green future for all," said Mr. Rajesh Reddy.

About MEIL (Hydrocarbon Division)

MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore. MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with the highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

