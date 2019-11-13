Rapido launches its services in Raipur

Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Raipur. This Bengaluru-based organisation offers a take on an age-old concept of transportation by replacing the conventional four-wheeler taxis with bikes.

"We offer commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time," said Rapido in a media statement. Rapido is currently offering introductory rates of Rs 15 for 3 per km thereafter Rs. 3 per km will be charged. It aims to simplify commuting for citizens and enabling them to navigate the small roads and traffic snarls conveniently. "The app can be easily downloaded from the play store in an Android or IOS phone. You can book your ride by entering your pick up and drop locations. A rider, also known as a Rapido 'Captain' will come and pick you up from your location and drop you off at your desired destination," added the statement. Traffic ASP of the city Mr. M. R Mandavi was present in the event as guest of honour.

Regional Manager Nitin Gupta says, "Rapido will provide better and convenient services for the people of Raipur, it will also be the cheapest mode of transportation which will carry people from one place to another, we will also provide employment to the bike riders and assure that Rapido in Raipur becomes the most popular and safest mode of transportation"

Rapido claims to be operational across 90 cities in India. It started its operations in the year 2015 and in just 4 years they have expanded the operations across the nation. The organization has reportedly around 5,00,000 Captains in the country, including women.

(With inputs from Rapido)