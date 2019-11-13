International Development News
Development News Edition

Rapido launches its services in Raipur

The company has launched bike services on the pattern of cab pooling to providing affordable and easy commuting during traffic congestion.

Rapido launches its services in Raipur
Rapido

Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Raipur. This Bengaluru-based organisation offers a take on an age-old concept of transportation by replacing the conventional four-wheeler taxis with bikes.

"We offer commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time," said Rapido in a media statement. Rapido is currently offering introductory rates of Rs 15 for 3 per km thereafter Rs. 3 per km will be charged. It aims to simplify commuting for citizens and enabling them to navigate the small roads and traffic snarls conveniently. "The app can be easily downloaded from the play store in an Android or IOS phone. You can book your ride by entering your pick up and drop locations. A rider, also known as a Rapido 'Captain' will come and pick you up from your location and drop you off at your desired destination," added the statement. Traffic ASP of the city Mr. M. R Mandavi was present in the event as guest of honour.

Regional Manager Nitin Gupta says, "Rapido will provide better and convenient services for the people of Raipur, it will also be the cheapest mode of transportation which will carry people from one place to another, we will also provide employment to the bike riders and assure that Rapido in Raipur becomes the most popular and safest mode of transportation"

Rapido claims to be operational across 90 cities in India. It started its operations in the year 2015 and in just 4 years they have expanded the operations across the nation. The organization has reportedly around 5,00,000 Captains in the country, including women.

(With inputs from Rapido)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...

Hostel fee hike: JNU students continue to protest, varsity shifts venue for council meeting

JNU students on Wednesday continued to protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council EC...

Hong Kong shares drop nearly 2% on widening protests, trade talk uncertainty

Hong Kong stocks dropped nearly 2 on Wednesday, led by declines in property shares, as protests spread across the city. Risk appetite was also curbed by fears that U.S.-China trade talks are not making progress. The Hang Seng index fell 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019