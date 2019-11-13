International Development News
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump threatens tariffs on China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:50 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump threatens tariffs on China
Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs if it fails to sign a trade deal, casting a shadow over the optimism that has hurt bond markets in recent weeks. Trump said on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China "soon," but offered no new details on negotiations.

He said tariffs would be raised on Chinese goods "very substantially" if China does not make a deal with the United States. "And that's going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too," he added. Bond yields in the eurozone have risen significantly in recent weeks optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal made safe-haven government bonds less attractive investments.

Germany's 10-year benchmark yield was up 14 basis points in November. Most 10-year bond yields were down around 2 basis points early Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year German government bond yields were at -0.27%, compared with last week's -0.22%. "I think that's why we see slightly lower yields this morning," DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner said, citing Trump's speech.

He added that trade negotiations are the main trigger of the market right now and revamped trade worries confirm "yields should remain in the very negative area," given the high yields bonds have reached in recent sessions. Investors will also be eyeing eurozone industrial production numbers due at 1000 GMT, which are expected to confirm the gloomy outlook for the eurozone economy before eurozone and German gross domestic product readings on Thursday.

Germany's economy contracted by 0.1% during the second quarter and a Reuters poll forecast that it contracted by the same amount during the third quarter. In addition, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee at 1600 GMT.

The Fed cut its benchmark rate for the third time this year in late October, but it dropped language in its policy statement that had been considered a sign of future rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BHIM UPI goes global; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Ja...

Guru Nanak's message of universal brotherhood cherished globally, echoes at UN: Akbaruddin

Guru Nanak Devs message of universal brotherhood and equality is cherished globally and echoes across the United Nations, Indias Ambassador to the world body Syed Akbaruddin has said on the occasion of the first Sikh Gurus 550th birth anniv...

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Kejriwal

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the odd-even scheme could be extended, if the need arises. The road rationing scheme started on November 4...

UPDATE 3-Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. National police spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019