International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln HK share sale -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln HK share sale -sources
Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to $13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

While Alibaba executives are preparing for a Thursday launch, sources said the timing could slip depending on developments in Hong Kong's ongoing protests. The sources declined to be named because the information was not yet public.

An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment on the company's listing plans. The deal - the world's biggest cross-border secondary listing - will be seen as a boost for Hong Kong, which recently entered its first recession in a decade as more than five months of street protests and worries about the U.S.-China trade war took their toll.

The company had been planning to sell the shares earlier this year but in August postponed the deal as the protests rocking Hong Kong since June became increasingly violent. Another source with knowledge of the listing process said Alibaba was confident that the company could overcome the negative sentiment created in Hong Kong financial markets due to the ongoing protests.

The deal had been initially expected to raise up to $15 billion, but the source said the company would sell up to 500 million primary shares in the listing. Including a typical "greenshoe", or overallotment option, to sell some extra shares, the sale could raise up to $13.4 billion. A sale of that size will dilute existing shareholders by 2.8% and investors will be able to trade shares between the two exchanges, the source said.

Alibaba will lodge its U.S. regulatory filings and publish a preliminary prospectus for the deal on Wednesday evening on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...

Global stocks sink after Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing, Nov 13 AP Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019