German ministers: No talk of subsidies for Tesla's Berlin plans
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that there had been no discussion yet of German government subsidies for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin.
"Subsidies have not yet been discussed. It's clear that Tesla - if it invests in Germany and creates jobs here, will be treated like all other companies in the automobile and automotive industry," Altmaier told reporters.
"That means we will treat all players who invest in Germany equally and without discrimination," he said.
