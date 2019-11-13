Sensex ends 229 points lower, PSU banks worst hit

International Development News
Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday in line with global stocks as investors doubted that the US-China trade deal will be signed anytime soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:17 IST
SBI closed 3.7 pc lower on Wednesday at Rs 306.55 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday in line with global stocks as investors doubted that the US-China trade deal will be signed anytime soon. Besides, escalating violence in Hong Kong pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 229 points or 0.6 per cent lower at 40,116 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 73 points to 11,840. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU down by 3.1 per cent, metal by 2 per cent and realty by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, private lender Yes Bank tumbled by 5.7 per cent to end the day at Rs 68.85 per share. Axis Bank slipped by 3.2 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 2.3 per cent.

Public sector State Bank of India also fell by 3.7 per cent, Oriental Bank of Commerce by 3 per cent and Punjab National Bank by 2.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were GAIL, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, Hindalco and Vedanta. However, Britannia gained by 4.8 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 3.7 per cent, Reliance Industries by 2.9 per cent and Nestle India by 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks slipped on growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 1.01 per cent to the lowest in more than a week.

Hong Kong shares were down by 1.8 per cent as protesters planned to paralyse parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day. Japan's Nikkei too fell by 0.85 per cent while South Korean Kospi lost by 0.86 per cent. US President Donald Trump said a day earlier that a trade deal with China was close but gave no new details on when or where an agreement will be signed.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the Trump administration says are unfair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares knocked off four-year highs by Trump speech

European shares fell on Wednesday from four-year highs after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to substantially increase tariffs if China failed to agree a trade deal, and he also took a swipe at European Union trade policies. Wall Str...

UPDATE 1-Netherlands cuts speed limit to reduce nitrogen pollution

The Netherlands will cut its nationwide speed limit to a maximum 100 km per hour 62 mph as part of a package of emergency measures intended to reduce nitrogen pollution, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.Ruttes government has been...

AI app may help diagnose psychiatric illness by listening to users: Study

Researchers have developed a speech-based mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to categorize a patients mental health status, an advance that may lead to a tool to assist psychiatrists in diagnosing mental illnesses. The study, publ...

IOM evaluating needs of displaced persons affected by floods in Bangui

Heavy rains falling in Bangui, Central African Republic, since 21 October, continue to cause significant material damage and make more vulnerable a population already affected by repeated cycles of violence since 2013. Such heavy rains are ...
