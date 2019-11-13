Natco Pharma shares drop over 3 pc after Q2 results

Shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday dropped over 3 percent after the company reported a 35 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The scrip fell 3.39 percent to close at Rs 560.80 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.71 percent to Rs 541.50.

On the NSE, it declined 3.20 percent to close at Rs 560.05. Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported a 35 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a profit of Rs 181.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 518.9 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago period, a decline of 11 percent, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

