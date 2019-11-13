ICSI national convention to begin in Jaipur from Thursday

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will organise its three-day 47th national convention from Thursday here, an official said. The theme of the convention will be 'Empowering New India - Reform, Perform and Transform'.

ICSI has always considered its moral, ethical and professional responsibility to partner in various initiatives of the government and promote good governance, ICSI President Ranjeet Pandey said at a press conference here. Nearly 2,000 delegates including government, regulators, academia, corporate sector from across the country will participate in the convention, he said.

Pandey said that issues such as need for upskilling and transformation, how start-ups can act as modern catalysts of growth and employment, leadership beyond gender and pros-cons of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence will be discussed during the convention.

