Yili launches "Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley" to promote health industry dev.

  PTI
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-11-2019 16:50 IST
BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ --

China's dairy giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group on Sunday launched the project of "Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley" in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, striving for boosting the health industry in the region.

The newly launched intelligent valley is a large-scale complex project integrating industry, city, and tourism, aiming to build a livable region where the environment is well protected.

Meanwhile, the core start-up area of the valley covers an area of 15,000 mu (15 mu equal one hectare), based on the dairy industry, and it will keep in synergy with the overall planning of regional development, to establish a comprehensive industry system integrating production, college, research, culture, tourism, business, and residence.

According to a development plan, the investment in the core start-up area of the project is expected to drive at least 240 billion yuan of economic contribution to the industrial chain and create about 60,000 jobs, which will facilitate targeted poverty alleviation in the region.

Ai Lihua, vice chairman of the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, spoke highly of the project, saying it has taken a substantial step forward in promoting the comprehensive upgrading of the industry to build high-quality development demonstration enterprises across the region.

Pan Gang, chairman of Yili Group, reveals that Yili will join hands with the international partners and harness the effect of the industrial clusters to construct a green, smart, digitalized, and international health valley in the region, revitalize China's dairy industry, as well as promote the vigorous development of global health undertaking.

At the launching ceremony of the project, Yili Group signed a cooperative agreement about industrial chain partnerships with its global partners, which will inject new momentum into the high-quality economic development of Inner Mongolia.

Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley will build a new "Silicon Valley" of the global health industry, to promote the revitalization of China's dairy industry, fuel the high-quality economic development of the autonomous region, and lead the development of the global health industry.

