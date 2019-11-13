International Development News
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Breakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:05 IST
ANALYSIS-Breakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon

Lebanese student Fatima Jaber's family is struggling to pay off multiple loans with double-digit interest rates.

Even before the start of protests that have forced out Lebanon's prime minister, her confidence was fading in a financial system long regarded as a pillar of stability. But now, like many Lebanese, she thinks the system is broken.

The loss of trust is eroding liquidity in the banking sector, increasing concerns that banks may not be able to help the government fund high budget and current account deficits. One of the world's most indebted countries, Lebanon has a public debt equal to about 150% of its gross domestic product. "We need a change to the system because everyone has at least one loan from the bank and the rates are very high and we can't pay them," said Jaber, 22, as she and a small crowd protested outside the central bank in the capital, Beirut.

Dollar loans have to be repaid in the same currency, which is especially difficult because there is a hard currency squeeze in Lebanon. With big banks' websites showing the annual interest on some loans is about 27%, any people are in dire straits. Central bank governor Riad Salameh sought to ease concerns on Monday, saying the bank had a usable foreign cash reserve of $30 billion and total assets of $38 billion.

The central bank has taken steps to protest depositors by ensuring no bank would fail and will seek to lower interest rates through liquidity management, he said. But the imposition by banks of controls on dollar withdrawals and transfers overseas has failed to rebuild confidence.

Bankers say customer deposits have continued to dwindle and are estimated to have dipped by at least $8 billion since August, according to Institute of International Finance's chief MENA economist Garbis Iradian. Giyas Gokkent, at JPMorgan Securities, said reserves were high enough to ensure Lebanon could maintain its peg to the U.S dollar.

But there are still worrying signs. "The net foreign position of banks is declining rapidly," said an international banker who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

"This, the ad hoc approach to imposing capital controls and the erosion of their capital buffers means banks will not be able to attract deposits or credit lines and therefore will be less and less able to fund the government's current account deficit, piling pressure on central bank reserves." LIFEBLOOD

The protests that have swept Lebanon for weeks are fuelled by anger at the establishment and perceived corruption but lack of faith in the financial system is also an important factor. The confidence of the Lebanese diaspora has also waned, with bankers saying capital inflows, already faltering since their 2014 peak, have fallen further in recent weeks over fears of economic collapse.

"No sensible or normal person will be transferring money to Lebanon in the current circumstances," said Hani Salem, a British-Lebanese financial sector consultant working in Britain. Capital inflows have in the past acted as lifeblood to banks and the government. But the funnelling of dollar liquidity from banks to the central bank to bridge the government's funding gap - a process called "financial engineering" - has also broken.

Salameh said liquidity management was needed, with banks able to borrow dollars at 20% interest to secure depositors' needs on condition that such funds were not sent abroad. Farouk Soussa, senior economist at Goldman Sachs, said the banks' use of extraordinary measures to reduce foreign exchange outflows and "regulatory forbearance" would allow them to continue operating under the current circumstances.

"So long as this is the case, banks will remain solvent," he said. But Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have downgraded Lebanon's largest banks further into junk territory , and a local banker said some international correspondent banks were now more wary of providing dollar liquidity.

Two bankers also doubted the ability of lenders to meet a target set by the regulator of raising their Common Equity Tier 1 capital - an important measure of financial strength - by 10% by the end of the year through cash injections. (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

European Investment Bank announces $1.1bn to enhance women entrepreneurship in Africa

The European Investment Bank has announced USD 1.1 billion lending programme to help women entrepreneurs on the continent at the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Investment Forum in South Africas Johannesburg.The President of European Invest...

U.S. presses Egypt on alleged torture, mass arrests at UN review

The United States and other Western countries urged Egypt on Wednesday to investigate alleged killings and torture by its security forces and to release journalists and others arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Eg...

Brandenberg premier: Any support for Tesla will be in accordance with EU rules

The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules. W...

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

London, Nov 13 AFP Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019