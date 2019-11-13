International Development News
Development News Edition

Get set for Ballebaazi's Gadget Week with Yuvraj Singh at the Abu Dhabi T10 League

Yuvraj Singh, India's World Cup hero is all set for his grand comeback at the Abu Dhabi T10 league which will be held from 15th to 24th November in Abu Dhabi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:36 IST
Get set for Ballebaazi's Gadget Week with Yuvraj Singh at the Abu Dhabi T10 League
BalleBaazi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 ANI/BusinessWire India): Yuvraj Singh, India's World Cup hero is all set for his grand comeback at the Abu Dhabi T10 league which will be held from 15th to 24th November in Abu Dhabi. BalleBaazi.com's brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh will represent the Maratha Arabians team in the tournament.

On the sidelines of this exhilarating format, India's leading online fantasy gaming platform 'BalleBaazi.com' will launch 'Gadget Week' from 15th to 24th November. The gadgets up for grabs include iPads, Sony speakers, Samsung smartphones and much more. Users will stand a chance to win one such gadget daily by taking part in the special league running for the duration of the tournament. The prize will go to the top-performing player each day.

To entice greater participation, users who have gained bonus money through deposit codes will be able to use 100per cent of the same during the league, meaning they can essentially play for free. Deposit codes will be live for the duration of the tournament. "Cricket fans are always excited to see Yuvraj play and with Abu Dhabi T10 league, we will get another chance to watch the legendary cricketer in action again. To add to the thrill, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Gadget Week, which will enhance the experience for fantasy sports users and cricket fans alike. We look forward to your participation in this innovative new league format," said Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com

Recently, BalleBaazi.com added another feature to delight fans of fantasy cricket and fantasy sports. It has enabled users to withdraw winnings as low as Rs 10 with the newly updated Paytm cash-out feature. The brand is one of the few fantasy platforms to introduce such a payment innovation in the industry. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new, high-stakes phase of proceedings that could determine the fate ...

No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn

A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a progressi...

Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a positive dynamic in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the...

BJP calls for probe into rising terrorism in J-K's Kishtwar

The BJP on Wednesday called for a thorough probe into rising cases of terrorism in communally-sensitive Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district that was declared terror-free over a decade ago. The district witnessed four killings, including th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019