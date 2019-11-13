International Development News
Development News Edition

SpiceJet posts Rs 463 cr quarterly loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:03 IST
SpiceJet posts Rs 463 cr quarterly loss

Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore in the three months ended September, mainly hit by expenses related to grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes and changes in accounting norms. In the year-ago period, the airline's loss stood at Rs 389.4 crore, according to a release.

Operating revenue rose to Rs 2,845.3 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,874.8 crore in the same period a year ago. The airline said the loss of Rs 462.6 crore in the latest September quarter was mainly on account of inflated costs with respect to MAX grounding and a seasonally weak quarter.

The figure includes a "loss of Rs 180.3 crore on account of accounting standard Ind AS 116". Indian Accounting Standard 116 or Ind AS-116 has come into force from April 1. It pertains to principles for recognition, presentation and disclosure of leases. Airlines mostly opt for sale and lease back of planes.

"With the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX, the company continues to incur various costs and losses with respect to these aircraft. The company is in the process of determining the costs and losses (including opportunity losses) incurred by it and has initiated the process of seeking reimbursements and claims from the aircraft manufacturer," the release said. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the impact of the industry’s growth rate slowing down in the past few months is evident on the bottom line.

The continued grounding of the 737 MAX has hit growth plans adversely and resulted in inefficient operations and as a result increase in costs, he noted. According to him, the likely return to service of the 737 MAX early next year and as indicated by Boeing recently, would mean that the airline has at its disposal more than 25 brand new planes.

"The return of the 737 MAX will provide a huge boost to our operations and we are confident that with the rigorous scrutiny, the MAX will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly," he added. The carrier has a fleet of 118 planes and on an average operates 630 flights daily.

Shares of SpiceJet declined over 1 per cent to close at Rs 113.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new, high-stakes phase of proceedings that could determine the fate ...

No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn

A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a progressi...

Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a positive dynamic in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the...

BJP calls for probe into rising terrorism in J-K's Kishtwar

The BJP on Wednesday called for a thorough probe into rising cases of terrorism in communally-sensitive Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district that was declared terror-free over a decade ago. The district witnessed four killings, including th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019